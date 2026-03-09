The Supreme Court has decided to postpone the examination of appeals filed against the prison sentences of former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando until tomorrow (10).

The appeals were heard before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena today. During the proceedings, President’s Counsel Ali Sabry, appearing on behalf of Nalin Fernando, made initial submissions to the court.

Further arguments by Ali Sabry are scheduled for tomorrow, after which a panel of lawyers, including President’s Counsel Ramesh de Silva, will present arguments on behalf of Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

Accordingly, the hearing of the appeals will continue tomorrow before the five-judge bench.