January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Increased Mahapola scholarship allowance to be credited from tomorrow
- Gunadasa Samarasinghe appointed new Secretary to Ministry of Plantation
- Airline shares battered, airfares surge as Iran war intensifies
- SC hearing of Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernandos appeals postponed until tomorrow
- Gary Kirsten appointed head coach of Sri Lanka mens national team