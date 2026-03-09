Electricity distribution functions transferred to EDL under power sector reforms

Under the electricity sector reforms introduced through the Electricity Act No. 36 of 2024, the responsibility for electricity distribution functions previously carried out by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has been transferred to Electricity Distribution Lanka (Private) Limited (EDL).

The move grants EDL the authority to implement reforms and operational improvements aimed at enhancing efficiency, reliability, and the quality of service within the electricity distribution sector.

It is expected that this transition will help ensure a more consumer-focused electricity supply service and strengthen the connection between the electricity provider and the general public, the Electricity Distribution Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd. said in a statement.