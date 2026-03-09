Civil Aviation Authority denies Minister-related claims about Rome-bound flight

March 9, 2026   09:13 pm

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) has rejected claims circulating on social media regarding the SriLankan Airlines flight UL 1213 that departed from Colombo to Rome.

In a statement issued today (09), the authority said that the information being shared online is false and without factual basis.

According to the statement, flight UL 1213 departed for Rome today with the objective of enabling passengers who had planned and booked travel to Europe and beyond via the Middle East to travel directly to Rome.

The flight also aimed to bring tourists and Sri Lankan passengers currently staying in Europe back to Sri Lanka, the CAASL said.

However, the authority noted that social media posts had falsely claimed that the flight was arranged to bring a Minister back to Sri Lanka.

The Civil Aviation Authority emphasized that these claims have no basis and have been propagated with the aim of bringing disrepute to the government and the CAASL.

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)

CEB officially dissolved Six successor companies take over operations effective today (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

