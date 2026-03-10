Oil prices fall after Trump signals that war will end soon

Oil prices fall after Trump signals that war will end soon

March 10, 2026   06:45 am

Global oil prices fell in early Tuesday morning trading in Asia.

Brent was down by about 8.5% at $92.50 (£68.85) a barrel. US-traded oil also fell around 9%, to $88.60 a barrel.

The prices are still about 30% higher than they were at the start of the conflict.

The drop follows US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Monday that the war will be over ‘‘very soon’‘.

Asian markets appear to have been given a boost by the dip in oil prices in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was up by 2.8% and South Korea’s Kospi exchange rose by more than 5%.

Indexes in Asia were dealt a heavy blow by the surge oil prices as many countries in the region are big customers of the Gulf states.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

 

