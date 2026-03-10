UAE condemns Irans attempted ballistic missile strike on Turkey

UAE condemns Irans attempted ballistic missile strike on Turkey

March 10, 2026   06:50 am

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned on Monday Iran’s attempt to target Turkey with a ballistic missile, marking the second such incident in less than a week.

In a statement carried by the official WAM news agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced ‘‘the treacherous attempt to strike the friendly Republic of Turkey,’’ noting that the missile was intercepted and destroyed by NATO air defenses after entering Turkish airspace.

The ministry described the hostile act as a ‘‘serious escalation’’ and a ‘‘blatant violation of state sovereignty,’’ posing a direct threat to regional security and stability.

The UAE stressed that the continued targeting of brotherly and friendly nations is condemned on all legal and political grounds, warning that such actions only heighten tensions in the region.

Source: YemenOnline 
--Agencies 

