France to deploy nearly a dozen warships, mulls Hormuz mission, Macron says

France is sending about a dozen naval vessels, including its aircraft carrier strike group, to the Mediterranean, Red Sea, and potentially the Strait of Hormuz, as part of defensive support for allies threatened by the Middle East conflict.

Speaking in Cyprus before visiting the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, which arrived this weekend in the eastern Mediterranean, President Emmanuel Macron sought to reassure his Cypriot counterpart after drones were intercepted approaching the island last week.

‘‘When Cyprus is attacked, then Europe is attacked,’‘ Macron said after meeting President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Paphos.

European states have largely been sidelined as the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran has escalated, affecting Gulf Arab states and drawing Lebanon into the line of fire after Hezbollah attacked Israel. With Middle Eastern shipping lanes disrupted and oil prices surging above $100 a barrel, European powers are weighing how to protect their interests.

‘‘Our objective is to maintain a strictly defensive stance, standing alongside all countries attacked by Iran in its retaliation, to ensure our credibility and to contribute to regional de-escalation. Ultimately, we aim to guarantee freedom of navigation and maritime security,’‘ Macron said.

The European Union’s main naval activities in the region focus on Aspides, Greek for ‘‘Shields’‘, a Red Sea mission launched in early 2024 to protect vessels from attacks by Houthis supporting Hamas in its conflict with Israel.

‘‘I will also add my voice to the rest of my European colleagues to reinforce the Aspides operation with more vessels,’‘ Mitsotakis said. ‘‘There are few of us participating, but we will need to demonstrate our European solidarity more practically.’‘

Macron said France would deploy eight warships, its aircraft carrier group, and two helicopter carriers to the region. This could ultimately include the Strait of Hormuz to support commercial shipping.

‘‘We are setting up a purely defensive, purely escort mission, to be prepared with both European and non-European states, enabling container ships and tankers to resume passage through the Strait of Hormuz once the most intense phase of the conflict ends,’‘ Macron said, without providing further details.

