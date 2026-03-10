Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the island

A few showers are likely in Northern Province and in Trincomalee and Anuradhapura districts, today (10), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 pm.

Mainly dry weather will prevail elsewhere over the island, the Met. Department added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Mannar, Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.