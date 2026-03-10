Another gunman arrested over Jinthupitiya shooting incident

Another gunman arrested over Jinthupitiya shooting incident

March 10, 2026   07:22 am

Another gunman involved in the shooting that killed a man and injured two children in Jinthupitiya recently has been arrested.  

According to Police, the suspect was apprehended in the Udawalawa area based on information received by a team of officers from the Colombo Central Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau.

The arrested individual has been identified as a 25-year-old resident of Kolambage Ara, Udawalawa, police said.

Meanwhile, another suspect who had acted as a gunman in connection with the same shooting was also arrested on March 03, 2026.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Colombo Central Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau.

