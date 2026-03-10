Strike delays restoration of power disruptions in several areas

Strike delays restoration of power disruptions in several areas

March 10, 2026   07:31 am

The restoration of the prevailing electricity disruptions in Colombo 9, Colombo 14, and several areas in Gampaha is expected to take some time due to an ongoing strike launched by trade unions.

A trade union action launched by the employees commenced at 3.00 p.m. yesterday (09) based on eight demands, including the failure to issue proper appointment letters when assigning employees to the new institutions established  following the restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), trade unions said. 

According to the National Employees’ Union of the Ceylon Electricity Board, the trade union action is being carried out for a period of 24 hours.

Chairman of the CEB Technical Engineers’ Union, Kosala Abeysinghe, stated that the trade union action will be intensified if solutions are not provided to their demands.   

However, Head of the CEB Transformation Task Force, Pubudu Niroshan Hedigalla, stated that transferring the CEB under newly established companies will not create any issues regarding the rights and privileges of employees. 

