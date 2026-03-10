Trump warns of death, fire, and fury if Iran disrupts global oil passageway

March 10, 2026   08:12 am

President Trump has issued another warning to Iran about disrupting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

‘‘If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far,’‘ Trump says in an online statement.

About 20% of the world’s oil passes through the strait and the war has severely reduced sea traffic and sent global oil prices soaring.

‘‘Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!’‘ he says.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

