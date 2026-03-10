No revision of bus fares despite fuel price hike - NTC

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced that bus fares will not be revised despite the recent increase in fuel prices.

The Director General of the Commission, Dr. Nilan Miranda, stated that although diesel prices increased with effect from midnight yesterday (09), the increase does not warrant a revision of bus fares.

Accordingly, he confirmed that the current fare structure will remain in effect.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) announced a significant revision of fuel prices with effect from midnight yesterday (09) following the rise in global fuel prices due to the Middle East conflict.

The revised rates are as follows:

Auto Diesel – Rs. 303 (increased by Rs. 22)

Super Diesel – Rs. 353 (increased by Rs. 24)

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 317 (increased by Rs. 24)

Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 365 (increased by Rs. 25)

Kerosene – Rs. 195 (increased by Rs. 13)