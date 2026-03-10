Woman arrested with 100g of Ice in Rathmalana

A woman has been arrested in the Rathmalana area for the possession of 100 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘Ice’, police said.

The suspect was apprehended during a raid carried out by a team of officers from the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 48-year-old resident of Rathmalana, police stated.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Mount Lavinia Police.