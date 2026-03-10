Fifth National Oral Health Survey in Sri Lanka begins today  Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health states that the Fifth National Oral Health Survey in Sri Lanka will commence today (10).

The Ministry further states that the survey will be conducted until the end of November 2026.

The survey will be carried out across all districts of the island, with data collection scheduled to take place in selected schools and households.

Meanwhile, the Principal Investigator of the National Oral Health Survey, Specialist Dr. Nilantha Ratnayake, has requested the public to extend their cooperation to the doctors visiting schools and homes to ensure the success of the national survey.