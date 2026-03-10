School van charges raised by 5% with effect from today

March 10, 2026   10:17 am

With the recent surge in fuel prices, the All Ceylon School Children’s Transport Association has decided to increase school transport fees by 5%, effective from today (10).

Speaking at a press briefing, the President of the Association, Lalith Chandrasiri Fernando, stated that although fuel prices had been revised on several previous occasions, transport fees were maintained without change due to the prevailing economic situation in the country.

However, he emphasized that the latest increase of Rs. 22 per litre has left them with no alternative but to adjust the fares.

Fernando further noted that this decision was reached following extensive discussions with other relevant associations.

He added that the revised transport fees will come into effect from today (10).

 “Fuel prices were increased suddenly overnight. As a transport association, we have collectively decided to raise fees by 5%. Accordingly, if a student’s current monthly fee is Rs. 10,000, it will increase by Rs. 500. The Rs. 22 increase in fuel prices has had a significant impact on the transport sector. Although we reached this decision with great reluctance, it became necessary after consultations with other associations and relevant officials,” he further said.

