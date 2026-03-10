Navy seizes fishing trawler suspected of carrying narcotics haul and weapons
File Photo.

Navy seizes fishing trawler suspected of carrying narcotics haul and weapons

March 10, 2026   10:33 am

A multi-day fishing trawler transporting a stock of sacks suspected to contain narcotics and weapons was seized during a special operation conducted in the deep seas off the southern coast of Sri Lanka.

According to the Navy Spokesman, the vessel is currently being escorted ashore for further investigation.

The Navy conducts continuous operations across the maritime areas surrounding the island to ensure national security and stated that further information regarding this seizure will be provided in due course.

