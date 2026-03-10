SC resumes hearing of appeals by ex-ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando for second day

SC resumes hearing of appeals by ex-ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando for second day

March 10, 2026   10:44 am

The hearing of the appeal filed by former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando, challenging the prison sentences imposed on them over corruption charges, has been commenced for the second day today (10) before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court yesterday (09) decided to postpone the examination of the appeals filed against the prison sentences imposed on the two former ministers.

The petitions are being heard before a five-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, Ada Derana reporter said.

The other members of the bench are Supreme Court Justices Shiran Gooneratne, Arjuna Obeyesekere, Achala Wengappuli, and Sampath Abeykoon.

At the commencement of today’s proceedings, President’s Counsel Ali Sabry, appearing on behalf of the accused Nalin Fernando, presented further submissions before the court.

The case had been filed by the Bribery Commission, alleging that during the 2015 Presidential Election period, the two former ministers had imported 14,000 carrom boards and 11,000 checkers boards through Lanka Sathosa and distributed them among campaign offices of then-presidential candidate Mahinda Rajapaksa, thereby causing a loss of nearly Rs. 60 million to the government.

Based on these allegations, the case had been filed before the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar during the Yahapalana government.

Accordingly, the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar found the defendants guilty and sentenced Mahindananda Aluthgamage to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, while Nalin Fernando was sentenced to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The two former ministers have filed appeals before the Supreme Court seeking to overturn their convictions and be acquitted of all charges.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)

CEB officially dissolved Six successor companies take over operations effective today (English)

CEB officially dissolved Six successor companies take over operations effective today (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)