SC resumes hearing of appeals by ex-ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando for second day

The hearing of the appeal filed by former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando, challenging the prison sentences imposed on them over corruption charges, has been commenced for the second day today (10) before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court yesterday (09) decided to postpone the examination of the appeals filed against the prison sentences imposed on the two former ministers.

The petitions are being heard before a five-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, Ada Derana reporter said.

The other members of the bench are Supreme Court Justices Shiran Gooneratne, Arjuna Obeyesekere, Achala Wengappuli, and Sampath Abeykoon.

At the commencement of today’s proceedings, President’s Counsel Ali Sabry, appearing on behalf of the accused Nalin Fernando, presented further submissions before the court.

The case had been filed by the Bribery Commission, alleging that during the 2015 Presidential Election period, the two former ministers had imported 14,000 carrom boards and 11,000 checkers boards through Lanka Sathosa and distributed them among campaign offices of then-presidential candidate Mahinda Rajapaksa, thereby causing a loss of nearly Rs. 60 million to the government.

Based on these allegations, the case had been filed before the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar during the Yahapalana government.

Accordingly, the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar found the defendants guilty and sentenced Mahindananda Aluthgamage to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, while Nalin Fernando was sentenced to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The two former ministers have filed appeals before the Supreme Court seeking to overturn their convictions and be acquitted of all charges.