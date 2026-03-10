16-hour water cut in Negombo and Katana on Thursday

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced a 16-hour water supply suspension affecting the Negombo and Katana areas on March 12.

According to the NWSDB, the suspension will be in effect from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight due to essential maintenance work at the Bambukuliya Water Treatment Plant.

Accordingly, the water cut will affect the following areas:

• All areas under the Negombo Municipal Council

• Areas under the Katana Pradeshiya Sabha and the following Grama Niladhari divisions:

Etiyawala, Jankurawela, Kaluwarippuwa, Miriswatta, Kongodamulla, Halpe, Andimulla, Ambalayaya, Thoppuwa, Waikkal

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board expressed its regret for the inconvenience caused to the public and requested consumers to use water sparingly during the interruption.