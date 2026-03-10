Former DIG of CID arrested by Bribery Commission

March 10, 2026   02:29 pm

The former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Prasad Ranasinghe, has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly obstructing investigations.

The arrest has been made in connection with the ongoing investigation into the looting of the artifact named ‘Sandagala,’ weighing more than 1,000 kilos and engraved with more than 300 years old carvings, which was located near the entrance steps of the palace of King Weera Parakrama Narendrasinghe, at the Udamaluwa Archaeological Site in Kundasale. 

Accordingly, the former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the CID, Prasad Ranasinghe, has been accused of corruption for allegedly influencing and obstructing the investigation into the looting of the artifact.

