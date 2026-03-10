Cabinet approves 14-day visa extension for foreign nationals amid Middle East flight disruptions

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal to grant a 14-day visa extension to foreign nationals currently staying in Sri Lanka due to the ongoing conflict situation in the Middle East.

Authorities said several international flights departing Sri Lanka towards Middle Eastern destinations have been cancelled since 28 February, preventing some foreign travelers from leaving the country as scheduled. As a result, a number of visitors faced the risk of their visas expiring before they were able to depart.

Taking this situation into consideration, the government has decided to extend visas free of charge for 14 days for foreign nationals whose flights to the Middle East were cancelled from 28 February. The measure is intended to allow affected passengers enough time to arrange alternative travel plans while remaining legally in Sri Lanka, according to the statement issued by the Department of Government Information.

Additionally, the Cabinet has also approved a proposal presented by the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs to grant a further 14-day visa extension without a fee if flight cancellations continue in the coming days.

The move aims to ensure that stranded travelers are able to remain in the country legally until they are able to secure alternative flights out of Sri Lanka.