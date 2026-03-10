Canadian couple arrested with over 32kg of Kush at BIA

Canadian couple arrested with over 32kg of Kush at BIA

March 10, 2026   03:02 pm

A foreign couple who allegedly attempted to smuggle a consignment of ‘Kush’ cannabis into the country has been arrested by Sri Lanka Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning (10).

The estimated street value of the seized consignment of ‘Kush’ is around Rs. 32.15 million, Customs officials said.    
    
The arrested couple, a 25-year-old man and his 29-year-old wife, are residents of the Alberta region in Canada, officials confirmed. 

Furthermore, officials stated that the arrested male is employed at a private security company in Canada, while his wife is currently seeking employment.   

The couple had arrived at the BIA at around 10.45 a.m. today onboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL-403 from Bangkok, Thailand, Ada Derana reporter said. 

Upon inspection, Customs officers had discovered 32 kilograms and 159 grams of ‘Kush’ cannabis concealed inside 23 sealed packets hidden in two pieces of their luggage.

The suspects along with the seized narcotics have been handed over to officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the BIA for further investigations.

