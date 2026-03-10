Astrologers question govt over decision not to release Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa

A group of astrologers has questioned the government as to why information and data related auspicious times was obtained from them if the “Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa,” the table of auspicious times for this year’s Sinhala and Tamil New Year, is not to be published.

Astrologer Ravishanka Senanayake, addressing the media, claimed that this situation had arisen due to an arbitrary decision made by the Secretary to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

Senanayake criticized the move, stating that the government had informed the media that this year’s “Nekath Seettuwa” would not be presented. He therefore questioned why the Ministry had initially requested auspicious time data from experts if it did not intend to publish it.

He further emphasized that if such information had been obtained, the authorities should present some form of an official schedule.

The Sinhala and Tamil New Year, celebrated in the month of April, remains the most significant cultural festival in Sri Lanka and is traditionally observed in accordance with auspicious rituals and timings.

Traditionally, a special committee appointed by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs is responsible for announcing a standardized set of auspicious times to be followed nationwide.

However, reports indicate that the Department of Cultural Affairs has disbanded the New Year Auspicious Time Committee for the current year.

Consequently, it is reported that the department will not be releasing this year’s “Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa.”