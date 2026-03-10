Astrologers question govt over decision not to release Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa

Astrologers question govt over decision not to release Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa

March 10, 2026   03:02 pm

A group of astrologers has questioned the government as to why information and data related auspicious times was obtained from them if the “Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa,” the table of auspicious times for this year’s Sinhala and Tamil New Year, is not to be published. 

Astrologer Ravishanka Senanayake, addressing the media, claimed that this situation had arisen due to an arbitrary decision made by the Secretary to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

Senanayake criticized the move, stating that the government had informed the media that this year’s “Nekath Seettuwa” would not be presented. He therefore questioned why the Ministry had initially requested auspicious time data from experts if it did not intend to publish it.

He further emphasized that if such information had been obtained, the authorities should present some form of an official schedule.

The Sinhala and Tamil New Year, celebrated in the month of April, remains the most significant cultural festival in Sri Lanka and is traditionally observed in accordance with auspicious rituals and timings.

Traditionally, a special committee appointed by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs is responsible for announcing a standardized set of auspicious times to be followed nationwide.

However, reports indicate that the Department of Cultural Affairs has disbanded the New Year Auspicious Time Committee for the current year. 

Consequently, it is reported that the department will not be releasing this year’s “Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)

CEB officially dissolved Six successor companies take over operations effective today (English)

CEB officially dissolved Six successor companies take over operations effective today (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)