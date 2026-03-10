Vietnam urges people to work from home to save fuel as Iran war disrupts supplies

March 10, 2026   03:21 pm

Vietnam’s trade ministry has called on local businesses to encourage their employees to work from home as part of efforts to save on fuel amid supply disruptions and price surges triggered by the Iran war.

Vietnam has been among the countries hardest hit by fuel disruptions since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began, being heavily reliant on energy imports ⁠from the Middle East, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, citing a report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

• Businesses need to “encourage work-from-home when possible to reduce the need for travel and transportation,” the statement said.

• Prices for gasoline in the Southeast Asian country have risen by 32%, diesel by 56% and kerosene by 80% ⁠since the end of last month, according to data from top fuel trader Petrolimex.

• Long lines of cars and motorbikes were seen queuing at petrol stations in capital Hanoi on Tuesday.

• The ⁠ministry also calls on businesses and individuals not to hoard or speculate on fuel, according to the statement.

• Prime Minister Pham ⁠Minh Minh made phone calls on Monday to his counterparts in Kuwait, Qatar and UAE to secure supplies ⁠of fuels and crude oil.

• Vietnam on Monday decided to remove import tariffs on fuels, effective until the end of April.

 

Source: Reuters

--Agencies 

