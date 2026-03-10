Cabinet nod to increase allowance for landslide resettlement programme to Rs. 2.5 mln
March 10, 2026 03:21 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a revision of the financial assistance provided for the construction of houses under the family resettlement programme implemented for families evacuated from landslide-prone areas and those already affected by landslides.
The programme is aimed at identifying families living in landslide-prone areas or those already affected by landslides and relocate them to safer locations.
Under this initiative, beneficiaries receive financial assistance to construct their own houses through the beneficiary-driven housing construction method.
Previously, a maximum amount of Rs. 1.6 million was allocated for the construction of a single house under the programme, however, the government has now decided to increase this amount to Rs. 2.5 million.
Accordingly, the revision has been made in accordance with a proposal submitted by the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Defence, which was subsequently approved by the Cabinet.