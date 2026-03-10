Cabinet nod to increase allowance for landslide resettlement programme to Rs. 2.5 mln

Cabinet nod to increase allowance for landslide resettlement programme to Rs. 2.5 mln

March 10, 2026   03:21 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a revision of the financial assistance provided for the construction of houses under the family resettlement programme implemented for families evacuated from landslide-prone areas and those already affected by landslides.

The programme is aimed at identifying families living in landslide-prone areas or those already affected by landslides and relocate them to safer locations.

Under this initiative, beneficiaries receive financial assistance to construct their own houses through the beneficiary-driven housing construction method.

Previously, a maximum amount of Rs. 1.6 million was allocated for the construction of a single house under the programme, however, the government has now decided to increase this amount to Rs. 2.5 million.

Accordingly, the revision has been made in accordance with a proposal submitted by the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Defence, which was subsequently approved by the Cabinet.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)

CEB officially dissolved Six successor companies take over operations effective today (English)

CEB officially dissolved Six successor companies take over operations effective today (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)