Sri Lanka broadcasters meet UN Resident Coordinator to discuss media trends and laws

Representatives of the Sri Lanka Broadcasters’ Guild met with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche in Colombo.

During the meeting, attention was focused on both local and international media trends and developments in the broadcasting sector.

The discussion also covered several key legislative matters, including the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and the Right to Information Act, among other related issues.

The meeting was held at the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Sri Lanka.