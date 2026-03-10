Functions of RTI Commission to be digitized

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to implement a project for the digitalization of the operational activities of the Right to Information Commission.

The Right to Information Commission, which was established under the provisions of the Right to Information Act No. 12 of 2016, examines and comes to decisions for the appeals submitted by the general public. The overall process, including examining the appeals, is being documented due to the limited facilities of the technological tools available to the commission at present.

Therefore, the government has been planning to implement a project for the digitalization of its operational activities with the objective of being efficient in the official duties of the commission. The project will be implemented with a grant of US$ 200,000 by the Open Society Foundation. Under the grant, funds will be utilized to purchase required equipment, develop software, obtain essential specialized knowledge from human resources, and build the capacity of the current staff.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the resolution furnished by the Minister of Health and Mass Media to implement the proposed project.