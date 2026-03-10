President pledges to introduce national policy to upgrade Sri Lankas public transport system

President pledges to introduce national policy to upgrade Sri Lankas public transport system

March 10, 2026   05:27 pm

It is the government’s expectation to establish a strong public transport system that is comfortable, safe, efficient and reliable for the people and that the government is currently in the process of formulating a national policy to achieve this objective, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated.

The President also noted that the government is preparing plans to introduce new buses that meet proper standards while gradually removing older buses from the transport system. Although this cannot be accomplished immediately, he stated that by working in a planned manner over several years, it would be possible to provide the public with a high-quality bus fleet, which is a key objective of the government.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made these remarks while attending the ceremony held this morning (10) at Temple Trees to present letters of appointment to 199 newly recruited drivers and 342 conductors representing all districts of the island for the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

Marking the occasion, the President symbolically presented letters of appointment to several recipients.

Recalling the strong emotional bond that once existed between the people of Sri Lanka and the SLTB, the President expressed confidence that all those who received their appointments today would fulfil their responsibilities in rebuilding the institution, which had deteriorated over time due to political appointments and various irregular dealings, into a strong public transport service once again. He also extended his congratulations to all the new appointees.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)

CEB officially dissolved Six successor companies take over operations effective today (English)

CEB officially dissolved Six successor companies take over operations effective today (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)