Electricity TUs to continue their strike as talks with authorities end in deadlock

A number of electricity trade unions have announced that they will continue their strike action over several demands.

The announcement has been made after discussions with the management of the new entities established following the restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) failed, a trade union representative noted.

Around 25 trade unions yesterday decided to withdraw from all services for 24 hours.

The General Secretary of the CEB’s Sri Lanka Nidahas Sewaka Samgamaya, Prabath Priyantha stated that the strike action was launched over several demands including the government’s failure to provide a positive response to the requests of electricity workers.

He also noted that employees will not report to work until a discussion is held after studying the collective agreement.

Prabath Priyantha stated that a decision has been made to continue operating the power plants and other essential operations. However, he said that all breakdown repairs and maintenance work will be halted.