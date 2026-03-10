SC postpones hearing of Mahindananda and Nalins appeal petitions to tomorrow

March 10, 2026   05:53 pm

The Supreme Court has adjourned until tomorrow (11) the hearing of the appeal petitions filed by former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando against the prison sentences imposed on them over corruption charges.

The appeals were taken up today (10) before a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena.

During today’s proceedings, the presenting of submissions by President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva, who appeared on behalf of Mahindananda Aluthgamage, were concluded.

Attorneys representing the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) are scheduled to present their submissions when the hearing resumes tomorrow.

