Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya today participated in the International Women’s Day Flagship Event hosted by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at the ADB Headquarters in Manila, Philippines.

The event brought together senior ADB leadership, representatives of the diplomatic community, and development partners mark International Women’s Day and to reaffirm global commitments to gender equality, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Delivering the keynote address, the Prime Minister highlighted the critical role of education in empowering women and girls, emphasising that equitable access to quality education remains one of the most powerful tools for achieving social and economic transformation.

The Prime Minister underscored Sri Lanka’s longstanding commitment to education and noted the importance of strengthening inclusive learning systems that enable women to fully participate in national development.

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the significant contribution of women’s unpaid care work, noting that it remains largely unrecognised despite its vital role in sustaining families, communities, and national economies.

She emphasised the need for policies and social protection mechanisms that acknowledge and support care work, thereby enabling women to participate more fully in economic life, the statement said.

Addressing broader structural challenges, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of increasing women’s participation in political decision-making and the labour force, noting that inclusive governance and economic participation are essential for sustainable and equitable development.

She further highlighted the need for continued collaboration between governments, international institutions, and development partners to remove barriers that limit women’s opportunities.

During the event, Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya was honoured with the Shireen Lateef Women’s Leadership Award in recognition of her commitment to advancing women’s leadership and empowerment, the statement added.

The event was opened by the President of the Asian Development Bank and senior ADB leadership, followed by a high-level discussion on advancing gender equality across the region.

The Prime Minister’s participation reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with international institutions to promote women’s empowerment and gender-responsive development policies.