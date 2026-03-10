WHO warns of health risks from black rain in Iran

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that the “black rain” falling in Iran after strikes on oil facilities could cause respiratory problems, and it backed Iran’s advisory urging people to remain indoors.

The U.N. health agency, which has an office in Iran and works with authorities on health emergencies, said it has received multiple reports of oil-laden ⁠rain this week. Tehran was choked in black smoke on Monday after an oil refinery was hit, in an escalation in strikes on Iran’s domestic energy supplies as part of the U.S.-Israeli campaign.

“The black rain and the acidic rain coming with it is indeed a danger for the population, respiratory mainly,” WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told a press briefing ⁠in Geneva, adding that Iran had advised people to stay indoors.

Asked whether the WHO backed that advice, he said: “Given what is at risk right now, the oil storage facilities, the refineries ⁠that have been struck, triggering fires, bringing serious air quality concerns, that is definitely a good idea.”

One video sent to Reuters by ⁠a WHO staff member showed what they said was a cleaner mopping up black liquid at its office ⁠entrance in Tehran on March 8. Reuters was not able to independently verify the footage.

Source: Reuters

