Over 600kg of narcotics discovered in multi-day trawler seized by navy: Minister

March 10, 2026   07:34 pm

Over 600 kilograms of narcotics have been discovered in the multi-day fishing vessel seized by the Sri Lanka Navy on suspicion of transporting a consignment of drugs, according to Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala.

The vessel, which was taken into custody during a special naval operation in the deep seas off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, is expected to be brought ashore within the next two days, he said.

The Minister also revealed that security forces had taken into custody a considerable number of weapons found in the vessel.

Meanwhile, on March 7, the Navy seized another fishing trawler during a separate search operation in the deep seas off the southern coast, recovering 102 kilograms of heroin and 900 grams of cocaine.

This was uncovered following an investigation conducted after the vessel was brought to the Dikkowita Harbour. 

Moreover, six suspects who were on board the trawler were also arrested.

Speaking during an event held today (10), Minister Wijepala said that efforts are being made to curb this drug trafficking network and highlighted that the society in which drug addicts are rehabilitated and released should also be cleansed.

The Minister added that the Sri Lanka Police, Special Task Force (STF) and the tri-forces and other security forces are jointly working to end this network.

“We are working to dismantle the supply network. We also need to cleanse the society where drug addicts are released. Therefore, this drug supply network must be broken. This supply network is intertwined with organized crime. This network needs to be curbed and broken. That is what the Sri Lanka Police, the STF, and the Tri-Forces are working towards.”

