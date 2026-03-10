Bodies of sailors killed in warship sinking near Sri Lanka will be repatriated: Iran

Iran says the bodies of dozens of sailors killed when the US attacked and sank IRIS Dena vessel near close to Sri Lanka will soon be returned to the country.

In a statement reported by Iran’s Fars News Agency, the army’s public relations office said 84 of 104 bodies had been identified and would soon be transferred back to Iran.

The statement said the repatriation was being carried out with the efforts of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the cooperation of the Sri Lankan government.

The announcement comes after the ship was sunk by a US submarine last week. Media reports previously suggested Washington was pressing Sri Lanka not to repatriate the bodies of the Iranian sailors.

Source: Al Jazeera

