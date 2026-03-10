CEB subsidiaries agree to 62 of 64 union demands

March 10, 2026   08:20 pm

The boards of four key subsidiary companies linked to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) have agreed to 62 out of 64 demands presented by trade unions following discussions held with union representatives.

This was announced in a joint statement issued by the chairpersons of the four companies, outlining the outcome of the negotiations.

According to the statement, the chairpersons have also appealed to trade unions to end the ongoing strike action and report to work, noting that the trade union action has caused inconvenience to the public.

They further stated that if employees resume duties, arrangements would be made to facilitate a discussion with the President regarding the remaining two demands that have yet to be resolved.

The head of companies expressed hope that the unions would cooperate in restoring normal operations, while continuing dialogue to address the outstanding issues.

