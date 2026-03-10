Peradeniya Uni students stage torchlight protest alleging curbs on student freedom

A group of students of the University of Peradeniya held a torchlight protest today at the Galaha Junction, to voice opposition to what they describe as increasing restrictions on student freedoms.

The protest was organized by the Peradeniya University Students’ Union.

A group of students gathered at the junction carrying posters and banners, while lighting torches as part of the demonstration. The protest lasted for nearly an hour, during which participants chanted slogans and expressed their concerns regarding recent administrative measures affecting university students.

During the protest, police temporarily closed one lane of the Kandy–Colombo Main Road to maintain security and manage the crowd. As a result, traffic congestion was reported in the area.

Student leaders addressing the gathering alleged that the authorities are attempting to limit student freedoms by introducing new regulations and issuing administrative circulars. They claimed that universities are being treated like preschools, with rules that they say restrict student activities and expression.

The protesters further accused authorities of attempting to suppress student activism and unity through such circulars, stating that these measures are designed to discourage organized student movements within universities.

Student representatives warned that they would continue their protests and campaigns if such policies remain in place, emphasizing that they are prepared to sustain their struggle to protect student rights and independence within the university system.