Oil could hit $150 a barrel despite Trumps reassurances, expert warns

Oil could hit $150 a barrel despite Trumps reassurances, expert warns

March 10, 2026   09:22 pm

The US-Israel war with Iran has triggered the biggest oil disruption in history, as the critical Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, with some experts estimating oil could hit $150 per barrel by the end of March.

Amena Bakr, head of Middle East Energy and OPEC+ Insights at analytics firm Kpler, told CNN’s Becky Anderson, “If we see a continuation of the strait being obstructed like this … oil prices could easily climb up to that level.”

Although oil prices fell below $100 following President Donald Trump’s mixed signaling on when the conflict would end, Bakr advised caution as a number of Middle Eastern oil exporters have halted production due to security threats in the strait.

Bakr said the president’s recent reassurances that vessels passing through the strait would be assisted by US naval ships has done little to motivate the use of the key transportation route.

“We’re not seeing vessels become suddenly, overnight, a lot braver. And crossing the strait just because Trump told us that he’s pretty close to ending the conflict,” she added, “that hasn’t restored confidence in the market.”

Source: CNN

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2026 - 03 - 10

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2026 - 03 - 10

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2026 - 03 - 10

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)

CEB officially dissolved Six successor companies take over operations effective today (English)

CEB officially dissolved Six successor companies take over operations effective today (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin