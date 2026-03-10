Arrangements in place for uninterrupted supply of fuel & energy for two months: President

Arrangements are in place for an uninterrupted supply of fuel and energy for two more months despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated.

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake requested the general public to use fuel and energy sparingly as it is not certain how long the conflict in the Middle East will continue.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made these remarks while addressing an event held in Colombo today (10).