Arrangements in place for uninterrupted supply of fuel & energy for two months: President

Arrangements in place for uninterrupted supply of fuel & energy for two months: President

March 10, 2026   09:54 pm

Arrangements are in place for an uninterrupted supply of fuel and energy for two more months despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated.

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake requested the general public to use fuel and energy sparingly as it is not certain how long the conflict in the Middle East will continue.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made these remarks while addressing an event held in Colombo today (10).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2026 - 03 - 10

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2026 - 03 - 10

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2026 - 03 - 10

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)

CEB officially dissolved Six successor companies take over operations effective today (English)

CEB officially dissolved Six successor companies take over operations effective today (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin