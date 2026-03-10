More members of Iranian soccer team seek asylum as most of squad leaves Australia



Seven members of the Iranian women’s soccer team have remained in Australia, while the rest of the squad has now left the country for Iran, according to CNN.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed five players had been granted humanitarian visas, amid fears over their safety should they return to Iran.

Now, a source close to the squad has told CNN Sports that another two members of the team – a player and a member of staff – have also sought asylum in Australia.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team is now believed to have left the country, heading back to Iran. It’s not yet clear which route they will take or when they will arrive.

For context: The Iranian women’s soccer team is in Australia after playing in the Women’s Asian Cup. There are fears the squad will face punishment back in Iran after staying silent during the national anthem last week.

Source: CNN

- Agencies

