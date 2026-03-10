Litro Gas prices increased

March 10, 2026   10:02 pm

The prices of Litro domestic LP gas cylinders have been increased with effect from midnight today (10), the Litro Gas Company has announced.

Accordingly, the price of the 12.5 kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 300 to Rs. 3,990 while the price of the 05 kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 120 to Rs. 1,602.

Meanwhile, the price of the 2.3 kg cylinder has been hiked by Rs. 56 with the new price of Rs. 750.

Accordingly, the prices for domestic LP Gas cylinders in the Colombo District from tomorrow are as follows:

  • 12.5kg gas cylinder: Rs. 3,990
  • 05kg gas cylinder: Rs. 1,602
  • 2.3kg gas cylinder: Rs. 750
