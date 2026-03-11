Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has held discussions with the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Masato Kanda during her official visit to Manila.

During the bilateral meeting, both factions reaffirmed the strong partnership between Sri Lanka and the Asian Development Bank, the Office of the Prime Minister stated. President Kanda commended Sri Lanka’s efforts to stabilise the economy and advance recovery following the recent economic crisis.

The Prime Minister during the meeting expressed Sri Lanka’s appreciation for the ADB’s continued development cooperation and highlighted the importance of ADB-supported initiatives across key sectors that contribute to the country’s ongoing recovery and development.

Meanwhile, during her visit to Manila, Philippines, the Prime Minister also held discussions with Yingming Yang, the Vice President (South, Central and West Asia) of the Asian Development Bank.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Amarasuriya and ADB officials reviewed the progress of ongoing ADB-funded projects in Sri Lanka and explored opportunities to further strengthen collaboration in areas such as health, education, and social development, the Office of the Prime Minister said.