Around 140 US service members injured thus far in Iran war, Pentagon says

March 11, 2026   07:02 am

Approximately 140 US troops have sustained injuries since the beginning of the US military’s operations against Iran, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Tuesday, including eight who have been seriously wounded.

“Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 140 US service members have been wounded over 10 days of sustained attacks,” Parnell said in a statement. “The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty. Eight service members remain listed as severely injured and are receiving the highest level of medical care.”

A US official previously told CNN that the service members considered seriously wounded includes significant cases where death is possible or imminent. Seven US service members have been killed in action to date, with the most recent casualty brought home on Monday evening in a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

It’s not unusual for the number of injuries to fluctuate or increase over time, as service members may not seek care immediately after an incident depending on its severity.

Source: CNN

- Agencies

