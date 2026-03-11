Gulf states face fresh waves of Iranian missile and drone attacks

Gulf states have been intercepting new waves of Iranian drones and missiles early Wednesday local time.

United Arab Emirates warned residents to stay in a safe location, with its defense ministry saying air defenses were “responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.”

In the past two hours, Saudi Arabia said it intercepted six ballistic missiles heading for Prince Sultan Air Base. It has also intercepted a number of drones in eastern parts of the country, the defense ministry said. It earlier said it had intercepted ballistic weapons bound for the Shaybah oil field.

Sirens have been sounding in Bahrain this morning and the interior ministry has urged residents to head to the nearest safe space.

Earlier, in a statement, Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said it had executed “multi-layered and continuous waves against US bases and (Israel).”

Source: CNN

- Agencies