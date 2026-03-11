Widespread power outages reported across Sri Lanka amid CEB TU action

Power outages have been reported in several parts of the country yesterday (11).

Accordingly, breakdowns have been reported in Gampaha, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Beruwala, Puttalam, and Anuradhapura causing inconvenience to residents and businesses in those areas.

The disruptions are linked to trade union action carried out by electricity sector workers over a number of demands. As a result of the trade union action, more than 12,000 electricity breakdowns have been recorded across the island.

Authorities say technical teams are working to restore power in affected areas, while the situation continues to impact thousands of households nationwide.