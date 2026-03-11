Widespread power outages reported across Sri Lanka amid CEB TU action

Widespread power outages reported across Sri Lanka amid CEB TU action

March 11, 2026   07:26 am

Power outages have been reported in several parts of the country yesterday (11).

Accordingly, breakdowns have been reported in Gampaha, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Beruwala, Puttalam, and Anuradhapura causing inconvenience to residents and businesses in those areas.

The disruptions are linked to trade union action carried out by electricity sector workers over a number of demands. As a result of the trade union action, more than 12,000 electricity breakdowns have been recorded across the island.

Authorities say technical teams are working to restore power in affected areas, while the situation continues to impact thousands of households nationwide.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Electricity trade unions continue their strike action;TUs seek meeting with Energy Minister (English)

Electricity trade unions continue their strike action;TUs seek meeting with Energy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka grants 14-day visa extension for tourists stranded due to Middle East conflict (English)

Sri Lanka grants 14-day visa extension for tourists stranded due to Middle East conflict (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2026 - 03 - 10

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2026 - 03 - 10

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)