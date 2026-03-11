Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched its “most intense and heaviest operation” since the start of the war, according to state media.

Iran claimed its overnight attack involved missile launches, including its long-range ballistic Khorramshahr missile, against targets in Israel and at US assets in the region, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported.

“We will continue our sustained attacks with purpose and strength, and in the continuation of this war we think only of the enemy’s complete surrender,” the IRGC said, adding “The war will end only when the shadow of war is removed from our country.”

At a Pentagon briefing on Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US will not relent until “the enemy is totally and decisively defeated,” adding that this will be done on the United States’ timeline.

There were sirens in central Israel on Wednesday morning, after the Israel Defense Forces warned of missile launches from Iran. No injuries were reported.

Source: CNN

- Agencies