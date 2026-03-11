Oil prices fall after IEA proposes biggest oil stock release in history

Oil prices dropped this morning after the Wall Street Journal reported the International Energy Agency has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to bring down crude prices that have soared amid the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

Brent futures were trading down 23 cents, or 0.26% lower, at $87.57 a barrel at 0023 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 37 cents, or 0.44%, to trade at $83.08 a barrel.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies