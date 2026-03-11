Power sector workers ordered to report to duty

Two newly established power sector companies have instructed electricity workers to report to work and continue performing their duties as usual in order to ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity.

The directive was issued through a statement by the Electricity Distribution Lanka (Private) Limited and the National Transmission Network Service Provider (Private) Limited.

The companies emphasized that, following the declaration of all electricity supply services as essential services through a gazette, employees must take the necessary steps to maintain the continuous supply of electricity.

They further stated that failing to perform assigned duties would constitute a serious offence under the Essential Services Regulations, and disciplinary action may be taken against those who neglect their responsibilities.

Accordingly, employees have been instructed to immediately carry out the duties assigned within the electricity supply service.

The statements also noted that the process of issuing appointment letters to all employees is currently underway, and steps will be taken to complete the distribution of those appointments in the near future.

Under the provisions of the Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Act No. 36 of 2024, the operations of the Ceylon Electricity Board were officially transferred to successor companies on March 9, 2026.

Following the transition, the management of the Electricity Distribution Lanka (Private) Limited and the National Transmission Network Service Provider (Private) Limited issued a strict directive to all employees.

According to the approved initial transition plan, all CEB employees have been assigned to four successor companies, and they are legally obligated to carry out their duties in order to ensure the continuous supply of electricity.

The notice further states that, in accordance with the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2477/47 issued on February 28, 2026, electricity supply services have been declared essential services. As a result, refusing to report to work constitutes a serious offence.

Accordingly, all employees engaged in strike action have been ordered to report to work immediately.