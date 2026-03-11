North Korea said on Wednesday it supports the Iranian people’s choice of new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who ⁠was named on Monday to succeed his father killed in the initial strikes against the country by the U.S. and Israel, state media said.

North ⁠Korea’s foreign ministry also said it strongly denounces acts of aggression by the ⁠U.S. and Israel of “illegal” attacks against Iran, which are ⁠destroying peace and escalating instability worldwide, ⁠KCNA state news agency said.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies