North Korea supports Irans choice of new supreme leader, KCNA says
March 11, 2026 09:03 am
North Korea said on Wednesday it supports the Iranian people’s choice of new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who was named on Monday to succeed his father killed in the initial strikes against the country by the U.S. and Israel, state media said.
North Korea’s foreign ministry also said it strongly denounces acts of aggression by the U.S. and Israel of “illegal” attacks against Iran, which are destroying peace and escalating instability worldwide, KCNA state news agency said.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies