Container vessel damaged by suspected projectile off UAE, reports UKMTO
March 11, 2026 09:22 am
A container vessel has sustained damage off the north coast of the United Arab Emirates, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The incident was caused by a “suspected but unknown projectile” and the extent of the damage is “under investigation by the crew,” UKMTO said in a report Wednesday.
The vessel was located northwest of the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah and all crew members are safe and accounted for, the UKMTO added.
Source: CNN
- Agencies