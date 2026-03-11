Container vessel damaged by suspected projectile off UAE, reports UKMTO

A container vessel has sustained damage off the north coast of the United Arab Emirates, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The incident was caused by a “suspected but unknown projectile” and the extent of the damage is “under investigation by the crew,” UKMTO said in a report Wednesday.

The vessel was located northwest of the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah and all crew members are safe and accounted for, the UKMTO added.

Source: CNN

- Agencies