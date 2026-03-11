Sri Lanka court orders release of 84 Iranian sailors bodies to embassy

The bodies of 84 Iranian sailors, currently placed in two mobile cold storage units at the Galle National Hospital, have been ordered to be handed over to officials of the Embassy of Iran in Sri Lanka.

The order was issued this morning (11) by the Galle Chief Magistrate, Sameera Dodangoda, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered the hospital’s director to release the remains to the Iranian embassy representatives.

The directive was made following a request submitted to the Galle Magistrate’s Court by the Galle Harbour Police.