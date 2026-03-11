Easter Sunday attacks investigations should not be diverted towards political rivalries or geopolitical agendas, Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa stated.

MP Rajapaksa noted that the present government came to power promising justice for the victims and their families of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, but the current developments raise serious questions about whether that promise is being honored and whether the integrity of the inquiry is being maintained.

The Parliamentarian noted that he is not against a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation into the Easter Sunday attacks.

“We strongly support a credible inquiry and firmly believe that the real conspirators behind this brutal act of terrorism must be identified and punished according to the law,” MP Namal Rajapaksa added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the detention of former Head of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) Major General (Retd.) Suresh Sallay, MP Rajapaksa said he is a respected military officer who played a significant role in Sri Lanka’s long struggle to defeat nearly three decades of terrorism.

The Parliamentarian said the service and contribution of Major General Suresh Sallay to national security is highly commendable adding however, over the years, fabricated public opinions and politically influenced narratives have been circulated attempting to link him to the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

At the same time, MP Namal Rajapaksa said those responsible for serious lapses and failures in duty have not faced the same level of investigation.

He added that some of the individuals cited for negligence in official commission reports but later aligned themselves with the current government are now being rewarded with high positions, while Major General Suresh Sallay is being singled out and dragged into inquiry.

Such a contradiction raises serious concerns and appears to be a clear case of hypocrisy, casting doubt on the credibility of the inquiry itself, MP Rajapaksa added.

He also stated that at a time of sensitive geopolitical developments in the region, the current situation also raises concerns about whether the Easter Sunday attacks investigation is being used in ways that could place Sri Lanka’s long-standing neighbors in an uncomfortable position.